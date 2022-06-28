https://sputniknews.com/20220628/floating-lights-seen-in-night-sky-near-san-diego-leave-netizens-scratching-their-heads-1096754675.html

A peculiar phenomenon has been observed by a number of people in the sky near San Diego on Monday evening, leaving quite a few witnesses baffled by what they saw.The phenomenon in question appeared to be a group of mysterious lights that were seen floating above the ocean in the San Diego area.A number of people shared videos of what they saw on social media, wondering aloud what those lights actually were. “Orange lights disappearing in the sky. Seen by Tijuana and could see them again by the ocean going towards DT San Diego,” one social media user tweeted.“Can someone tell me what these lights are floating in the San Diego sky?” inquired another.And yet another social media user mentioned seeing “planes landing at San Diego International that were flying below the lights”.Fox 5, however, reveals that that the lights likely weren’t mysterious after all, as San Diego Police Department’s watch commander said “lifeguards believe it is flares in use for a military exercise.”

