International
LIVE: Biden, Sanchez Hold Presser Ahead of NATO Summit in Madrid
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/bulgaria-expels-70-russian-diplomats--1096764052.html
Bulgaria Expels 70 Russian Diplomats
Bulgaria Expels 70 Russian Diplomats
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will expel 70 Russian diplomats who were engaged in "espionage," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday. 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T16:20+0000
2022-06-28T16:22+0000
bulgaria
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080557465_0:12:1281:732_1920x0_80_0_0_b3836104f862c9901a139a857d0c65df.jpg
"I would like to congratulate the Bulgarian special services and the Foreign Ministry for their excellent work. I would like to tell all foreign states, not only Russia, that we have services that protect the interests of the country, and anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be sent back," Petkov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "will give an appropriate response" to Sofia’s decision.
bulgaria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080557465_144:0:1135:743_1920x0_80_0_0_1a6d99435374e2977017cb6c96a3e844.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bulgaria, russia

Bulgaria Expels 70 Russian Diplomats

16:20 GMT 28.06.2022 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 28.06.2022)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / MrPanyGoff / Russian embassy in Sofia, BulgariaRussian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria
Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / MrPanyGoff / Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will expel 70 Russian diplomats who were engaged in "espionage," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday.
"I would like to congratulate the Bulgarian special services and the Foreign Ministry for their excellent work. I would like to tell all foreign states, not only Russia, that we have services that protect the interests of the country, and anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be sent back," Petkov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "will give an appropriate response" to Sofia’s decision.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала