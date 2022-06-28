https://sputniknews.com/20220628/bulgaria-expels-70-russian-diplomats--1096764052.html

Bulgaria Expels 70 Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria will expel 70 Russian diplomats who were engaged in "espionage," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Tuesday. 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

"I would like to congratulate the Bulgarian special services and the Foreign Ministry for their excellent work. I would like to tell all foreign states, not only Russia, that we have services that protect the interests of the country, and anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be sent back," Petkov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "will give an appropriate response" to Sofia’s decision.

