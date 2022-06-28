https://sputniknews.com/20220628/british-men-at-risk-of-growing-breasts-due-to-steroids-performance-enhancing-drugs-abuse-1096756878.html

British Men at Risk of Growing Breasts Due to Steroids, Performance Enhancing Drugs Abuse

British Men at Risk of Growing Breasts Due to Steroids, Performance Enhancing Drugs Abuse

Many men who suffer from gynecomastia may be uncomfortable with breast reduction surgery due to feelings of embarrassment, a surgeon in the UK reportedly... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

The efforts of many British men to get buff may result in some rather unpleasant consequences for them due to the shortcuts they employ.According to MailOnline, about one million men and women in the United Kingdom resort to using anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in their quest to become more fit, and for men, steroid abuse may lead to the development of breast tissue, known as gynecomastia.Dr. John Skevofilax, chief surgeon at Signature Clinics, told the media outlet that he conducted over 600 gynecomastia operations since 2020, and that he believes many more men have this condition but opt to suffer it in silence due to being ashamed.As Skevofilax explained, “tens of thousands of men are at risk of gynecomastia” due to taking image and performance enhancing drugs.While the use of steroids and performance enhancing drugs previously was considered the province of bodybuilders and “high-performing athletes”, these substances later became rather popular among the public, the media outlet notes, attributing this popularity to “unrealistic male body images promoted on social media and seen in Hollywood and on reality TV shows”.

