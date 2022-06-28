https://sputniknews.com/20220628/bidens-proposal-for-title-ix-looks-similar-to-memo-by-group-linked-to-soros-media-says-1096766917.html

Biden's Proposal for Title IX Looks Similar to Memo by Group Linked to Soros, Media Says

Governing for Impact has reportedly received millions of dollars from George Soros and counts the executive director of the Open Society Foundations as a... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

The changes to federal rules under Title IX proposed by the Biden administration appears to bear a striking similarity to an action memo from Governing for Impact (GFI), an advocacy group founded by George Soros, Fox News reports.The proposal for Title IX - a federal civil rights law passed in 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding - features "rules on anti-transgender bias in schools", as Fox put it.According to the media outlet, the White House’s proposal, which was unveiled on Thursday, includes "expanding language to bring in gender identity and sexual orientation", which appears to be exactly what the GFI memo advocates.The memo in question reportedly recommends "implementing regulations to include sexual orientation, gender identity, and transgender status; and that Title IX and its implementing regulations require schools to treat students consistent with their gender identity for purposes of Title IX and not to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity."She also told the media outlet that the group is proud of its "ongoing efforts to help ensure that the federal government works more effectively for everyday working Americans, not just for members of industry groups that have long devoted vast resources to pursuing their own policy agendas."Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US Education department reportedly said that they continue to "welcome feedback from all parties on the proposed regulations to ensure Title IX can fulfill its full promise and protect all students."Governing for Impact is described by Fox as a group that worked “quietly” with the Biden administration "behind the scenes", and which prepared legal policy memos for at least 10 federal departments and agencies in the United States.Having received millions of dollars from George Soros' not-for-profit organizations, GFI also counts Tom Perriello, the executive director of Soros' Open Society Foundations, as a member of the group’s four-person board, the media outlet adds.

