Biden Urges Combating Human Smuggling After Dozens of Migrants Found Dead in Texas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged combating criminal human smuggling rings after the bodies of dozens of dead migrants were found in... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

US media reported that at least 50 illegal immigrants died after they were abandoned inside a tractor-trailer near the city of San Antonio under sweltering heat.The US president also said the US government will intensify its efforts in the months ahead to crack down on human smuggling.Numerous critics of the Biden administration have pointed out that the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021 has reached record high and well exceeds 2 million.

