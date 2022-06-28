International
Biden Urges Combating Human Smuggling After Dozens of Migrants Found Dead in Texas
Biden Urges Combating Human Smuggling After Dozens of Migrants Found Dead in Texas
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged combating criminal human smuggling rings after the bodies of dozens of dead migrants were found in... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
US media reported that at least 50 illegal immigrants died after they were abandoned inside a tractor-trailer near the city of San Antonio under sweltering heat.The US president also said the US government will intensify its efforts in the months ahead to crack down on human smuggling.Numerous critics of the Biden administration have pointed out that the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021 has reached record high and well exceeds 2 million.
us, texas, migrants

Biden Urges Combating Human Smuggling After Dozens of Migrants Found Dead in Texas

16:46 GMT 28.06.2022
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer.
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / JORDAN VONDERHAAR
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged combating criminal human smuggling rings after the bodies of dozens of dead migrants were found in a tractor-trailer in Texas.
US media reported that at least 50 illegal immigrants died after they were abandoned inside a tractor-trailer near the city of San Antonio under sweltering heat.
"This incident underscores the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths," Biden said.
The US president also said the US government will intensify its efforts in the months ahead to crack down on human smuggling.
Numerous critics of the Biden administration have pointed out that the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021 has reached record high and well exceeds 2 million.
