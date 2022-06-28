https://sputniknews.com/20220628/a-gin-for-every-mohammad--maria-indonesia-bar-loses-permit-for-blasphemy-after-free-drinks-promo-1096758354.html

A Gin for Every Mohammad & Maria: Indonesia Bar Loses Permit for 'Blasphemy' After Free Drinks Promo

A Gin for Every Mohammad & Maria: Indonesia Bar Loses Permit for 'Blasphemy' After Free Drinks Promo

In a social media post that was later deleted, the Indonesian chain had sought to entice customers by offering free drinks, but only to clients with specific...

Who would have thought that promotion of free drinks in a bar could land the venue in hot water? But that was the case with the "Holywings" bar and restaurant chain in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.The countries authorities have stripped it of its operation permit after police charged six employees with blasphemy.It all started with a seemingly innocuous drinks promotion launched by the "Holywings" chain on social media. But there was a catch. In its since-deleted social media post, the chain offered a free bottle of gin for men named Mohammad and women named Maria every Thursday.Affronted religious groups were quick to react, with the Young Indonesian Advocates Association (HAMI) lodging an official complaint with the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police on 23 June. During the probe, cell phones, a laptop, and computer were seized as evidence.Holywings Indonesia has since apologized for the promotion, which it said was created without the knowledge of management.Since Muslim-majority Indonesia passed a strict blasphemy law in 1965 more than 150 people have been thrown behind bars after it's been deemed that they have insulted Islam.The law can be punished by up to five years in jail, while a blasphemy provision of the internet law carries a maximum 10-year jail term.

