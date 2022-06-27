https://sputniknews.com/20220627/vp-kamala-harris-did-not-believe-justices-when-they-said-roe-was-settled-1096732703.html

VP Kamala Harris Did Not Believe Justices When They Said Roe Was Settled

Vice President Kamala Harris says she did not believe Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch when they said Roe v. Wade was settled precedent during their

"It was clear to me when I was sitting in that chair as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were ... very likely to do what they just did. That was my perspective. That was my opinion. And that's why I voted like I did," Harris told CNN in her first interview since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, opening the door to abortion bans at the state level.Harris voted against confirming Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.Her comments come after Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine stated that she felt misled by Kavanaugh, who she claims assured her that he would not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.Harris also talked about how her elderly mother-in-law will have experienced the freedoms provided by Roe v. Wade for a larger portion of her life than Harris’ daughters will if abortion rights are not restored.The vice president also revealed that the administration is looking into ways to help women in states that have outlawed abortion get access to the care they need. She said the federal government may help women with child care and travel expenses when seeking abortions out of their home states.However, she added that the administration is not considering letting abortion providers offer services on federal land in states that have banned abortion, a solution some Democrats have advocated for.The vice president was asked about the significance of Justice Clarence Thomas’ controversial concurring opinion, where he said the court should reexamine cases that used similar arguments to Roe, including those dealing with same-sex marriage, contraception, and gay sex.Outside of the abortion case, Harris spoke about other issues facing the administration. She called inflation the highest priority for the Biden administration but did not get into specifics on how they plan to bring prices down.Concerning the January 6 hearings, Harris praised her predecessor, former Vice President Mike Pence, for not succumbing to pressure from Trump. She would not say if she supports criminal charges being brought against the former president.She was also asked about House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s comments that he would support her if Biden declined to run for reelection. Harris said unequivocally that her boss will be running in 2024."Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate. Full stop."

