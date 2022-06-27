International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220627/us-working-to-deploy-excalibur-precision-artillery-shells-in-ukraine-1096723169.html
US Working to Deploy Excalibur Precision Artillery Shells in Ukraine
US Working to Deploy Excalibur Precision Artillery Shells in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is working to deploy Excalibur precision-guided, extended-range artillery shells for 155mm howitzers in Ukraine amid... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T16:27+0000
2022-06-27T16:27+0000
situation in ukraine
us
ukraine
excalibur
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107561/44/1075614484_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_cb1abd3dda55414537e38fb461e51879.jpg
“We are working on Excalibur deployment [in Ukraine],” the official said during a press briefing.The official added that the United States is currently conducting training for Ukraine troops on US artillery systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and howitzers. The training is taking place in Germany and the United Kingdom.The United States has so far committed to Ukraine 126 howitzers and eight HIMARS systems. The first batch of four HIMARS systems has already arrived in Ukraine, according to the country’s defense ministry.The Excalibur projectile (M982) is a precision weapon, impacting at a distance of less than two meters from the target and it extends the reach of .39-caliber artillery to 40 km (24 miles) and .52-caliber artillery to more than 50 km (30 miles). The weapon is developed and manufactured by Raytheon and BAE Systems AB.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia&nbsp; has said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and its goal is to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107561/44/1075614484_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_63aa1757ad1f86848abb4558d0d7fa0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, excalibur

US Working to Deploy Excalibur Precision Artillery Shells in Ukraine

16:27 GMT 27.06.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The PentagonThe Pentagon
The Pentagon - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is working to deploy Excalibur precision-guided, extended-range artillery shells for 155mm howitzers in Ukraine amid Russia’s special military operation there, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.
“We are working on Excalibur deployment [in Ukraine],” the official said during a press briefing.
The official added that the United States is currently conducting training for Ukraine troops on US artillery systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and howitzers. The training is taking place in Germany and the United Kingdom.
The United States has so far committed to Ukraine 126 howitzers and eight HIMARS systems. The first batch of four HIMARS systems has already arrived in Ukraine, according to the country’s defense ministry.
The Excalibur projectile (M982) is a precision weapon, impacting at a distance of less than two meters from the target and it extends the reach of .39-caliber artillery to 40 km (24 miles) and .52-caliber artillery to more than 50 km (30 miles). The weapon is developed and manufactured by Raytheon and BAE Systems AB.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia  has said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and its goal is to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала