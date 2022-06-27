https://sputniknews.com/20220627/us-urges-china-to-fulfil-pledge-to-fight-illegal-fishing-1096728510.html

US Urges China to Fulfil Pledge to Fight Illegal Fishing

“We also call on the PRC [the People's Republic of China] to fulfill its pledge and actively participate in and support the international community in fighting against IUU fishing,” the official told a press briefing.The official noted that the United States has engaged bilaterally with Beijing to identify concerns about IUU fishing, promote China's full implementation of flag state responsibilities, and encourage China to improve implementation of international measures and cooperation with agreements like the Agreement on Port State Measures.Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed a National Security Memorandum on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities. Among others, the memorandum provides the US government with a defined set of actions to address the problem of IUU fishing, including IUU fishing committed by distant water fishing fleets, and associated criminal activities, such as the use of forced labor in the food supply chain.

