Tokyo Reportedly Pledges $200Mln in Aid to Africa, Middle East to Tackle Food Crisis

Japanese news agency Nippon reported that Kishida told the G7 leaders about the aid plan during the Summit, taking place in the Bavarian castle Schloss Elmau from Sunday to Tuesday. The aid package is expected to help mitigate the impact of skyrocketing food prices and enhance storage capacities for grain exports from Ukraine.The G7 leaders once again accused Moscow of provoking the worldwide food crisis in a statement earlier on Monday.World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, citing disruptions in supply chains, soaring prices and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain-producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in the Black Sea ports. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Moreover, Moscow blamed the West's sanctions for worsening the food situation in the world.The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The summit in Germany is also attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as delegates of international organizations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (joining remotely).

