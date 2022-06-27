https://sputniknews.com/20220627/several-killed-over-100-injured-when-bullring-stands-collapse-in-colombia---video-1096684185.html

Several Killed, Over 100 Injured When Bullring Stands Collapse in Colombia - Video

MEXICO CITY, (Sputnik) - At least four people were killed and at least 150 others were injured after the collapse of stands in a makeshift bullring in the... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

The four people killed during the tragic incident at the Sunday bullfighting event in El Espinal include three adults and one minor, the Ondas de Ibague radio station reported citing hospital authorities.Meanwhile, the El Tiempo newspaper said citing Major Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defense in Tolima, that there are six dead: two died when the stands collapsed and four more died at the hospital, including a one-year-old boy.Two people reportedly remain under the rubble. At least 150 people were injured, according to Ondas de Ibague. Meanwhile, some Colombian media reports put the number of injured at 500.

