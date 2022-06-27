https://sputniknews.com/20220627/scumbag-rudy-giuliani-pays-a-visit-to-staten-island-gets-clapped-on-back-1096684457.html

Rudy Giuliani Pays a Visit to Staten Island, Gets Clapped on Back

Rudy Giuliani Pays a Visit to Staten Island, Gets Clapped on Back

On Sunday former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was paying a visit to Staten Island’s ShopRite during a campaign trail for his son when an employee came up... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

The 78 year-old had just finished using the bathroom when he was speaking to a group of bystanders in the grocery store.“All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” said Giuliani of the short encounter. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.”“We’re talking [with Giuliani], and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’”“I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the— I didn’t even know what it was,” said Giuliani. “All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f****** scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him.”“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,’” Giuliani claimed. ” ‘You and your f****** friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing.”The individual who thumped Giuliani on the back is a 39 year-old Staten Island local with no prior criminal record. Giuliani told ABC the slap “felt like someone shot me”. The former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump then called the cops to have the employee arrested.The employee now reportedly faces charges of second-degree assault involving someone over the age of 65, according to the news source Independent.The employee’s chastising of the former mayor is most likely in regard to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Friday the Supreme Court made the decision to throw out the 50 year precedent that gave Americans the constitutional right to choose to have an abortion.Over the weekend, thousands of New Yorkers as well as those across the nation gathered to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling.“The Supreme Court made a decision,” Giuliani said, whose client appointed three members of the Supreme Court, making SCOTUS a conservative-majority. “You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.”

