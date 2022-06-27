https://sputniknews.com/20220627/russian-forces-have-liquidated-georgian-mercs-involved-in-torture-murder-of-russian-troops-mod-1096711896.html

Russian Forces Have Liquidated Georgian Mercs Involved in Torture, Murder of Russian PoWs, MoD Says

Russian Forces Have Liquidated Georgian Mercs Involved in Torture, Murder of Russian PoWs, MoD Says

Militants from the so-called 'Georgian Legion', a fighting force made up of ethnic Georgians and other foreigners fighting in Ukraine, has been accused of... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T11:41+0000

2022-06-27T11:41+0000

2022-06-27T12:20+0000

mercenaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096713113_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_82892ee9b7f3a2750ac418d4c09eef7f.jpg

Russian forces have liquidated two groups of foreign mercenaries near Lisichansk, Lugansk on Sunday, including members of the 'Georgian Legion' involved in the torture and killing of Russian servicemen, Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov has announced."On June 26, in fighting three kilometers from the Lisichansk oil refinery in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian units destroyed two mercenary sabotage and reconnaissance groups totaling 14 militants. The first group was 'international' and consisted of citizens of various European states. The second included only mercenaries from Georgia, part of the so-called 'Georgian Legion'," Konashenkov said in a briefing Monday.Konashenkov stressed that the MoD keeps tabs on all mercenaries suspected of crimes against Russian forces.The so-called Georgian Legion was formed in 2014 and led by Mamuka Mamulashvili, a notorious, battle-hardened Russophobe who fought in Chechnya in the 90s, in the Georgia-South Ossetia conflict in 2008, and in the Donbass from 2014 onwards. In the latter conflict, Mamulashvili and his troops sought to crush the fledgling Donbass republics, which proclaimed independence from Ukraine in the aftermath of the US-backed coup in Kiev in February 2014. In 2017 and 2018, Italian and Russian journalists revealed the mercenary's involvement in the coup, including the mysterious sniper attacks against both protesters and Ukrainian riot police, which helped push the coup plot to victory.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mercenaries