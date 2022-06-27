https://sputniknews.com/20220627/responsible-esg-exporter-nomination-becomes-most-popular-in-2022-rec-says-1096714265.html

‘Responsible ESG Exporter’ Nomination Becomes Most Popular in 2022, REC Says

‘Responsible ESG Exporter’ Nomination Becomes Most Popular in 2022, REC Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Among the new nominations of the All-Russian 'Exporter of the Year' competition, the 'Responsible ESG Exporter' has become the most...

“In 2022, the All-Russian Award ‘Exporter of the Year’ has three new nominations: ‘Responsible ESG Exporter’, ‘Best Female Exporter’ and ‘Best Young Entrepreneur Exporter’. They will not only identify and encourage the best practices in international trade, but also take into account modern approaches to doing business,” the REC reported.The application process started at the end of April and companies can apply for participation in the All-Russian “Exporter of the Year” competition until July 8. “Responsible business conduct and sustainable development are not the domain of large companies, previously aimed at the European markets, and the number of applications received only confirms the engagement of companies, especially in the SME segment,” she added.The 2022 "Exporter of the Year" Award will be granted in 19 nominations: six main (separately for SMEs and large businesses) and five additional nominations (depending on the size of the company). The competition is held with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Finance.

