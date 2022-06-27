https://sputniknews.com/20220627/pecker-on-a-plane-man-airdrops-d-pic-to-fellow-passengers-gets-arrested-1096731411.html
Pecker on a Plane: Man Airdrops D*** Pic to Fellow Passengers, Gets Arrested
A man was outed on a plane after he airdropped an explicit photo of himself to others aboard a Southwest Airlines flight. Another passenger aboard the plane...
News
en_EN
Pecker on a Plane: Man Airdrops D*** Pic to Fellow Passengers, Gets Arrested
A man was outed on a plane after he airdropped an explicit photo of himself to others aboard a Southwest Airlines flight. Another passenger aboard the plane caught the alleged d*** pic sender red-handed and exposed him in a now-viral TikTok video.
TikTok user DaddyStrange333 filmed a video of a man she referred to as “Larry,” catching him in the act as he sent an explicit photo of his 'member' through the AirDrop feature on his iPad to passengers on a flight. The video’s text says, “Meet Larry who just airdropped a whole flight photos of his peepee. Thankfully I accepted it, and immediately started speaking up. Stay tuned for the police escort.”
The TikTok user captioned the video: “Lawrence Martin from Texas, gross. I saw his iPad had AirDrop open, so I knew it was him and, yes, I sure did make a scene.”
In the video, the TikTok user can be heard heroically reprimanding the goon, who had children seated behind him, “This man is AirDropping explicit photos,” she tells the flight attendant. She is later heard saying, “It’s sexual harassment… it’s disgusting.”
The flight attendant then addresses “Larry” and asks him why he’s sending inappropriate photos. Larry responds by saying, “Just having a little fun.”
“That’s not fun for anyone, though.” The flight attendant responded.
“Peep the wedding ring,” commented the user DontWorryAboutIt on the viral TikTok video.
“I just sent this to my flight attendant mom. She was not surprised,” wrote TikTok user BoomCaitBoom.
The same TikTok user later posted an updated video, which reads, “I know people are asking for an update: a few of us had to meet with an FBI agent who told us Larry was arrested and will be spending the weekend in whatever airport jail looks like. If I get an update I will!”
“There was a child who was sent the photo but didn’t approve the AirDrop, his dad was ready to fight. Outside of that we all got statements and were told to wait for a phone call and we may get updates. What a day,” the TikTok user wrote.
DaddyStrange explained in a follow-up video that “Larry” admitted to her that he did mean to AirDrop the photo to fellow passengers on the plane.
Despite being reprimanded by DaddyStrange333
and the flight attendant, Larry continued viewing the explicit photo even though there were children seated behind him. She says she is unaware of Larry’s status but that the FBI took down reports following the incident and, according to the TikTok user, apparently told her they would “book him.”
“We can confirm this unfortunate incident occurred on a recent flight from Detroit to Denver,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told The New York Post. “Our Flight Attendants immediately addressed the situation and the Crew requested local law enforcement officers meet the flight upon arrival, which they did and subsequently apprehended the individual responsible.”