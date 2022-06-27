https://sputniknews.com/20220627/pecker-on-a-plane-man-airdrops-d-pic-to-fellow-passengers-gets-arrested-1096731411.html

Pecker on a Plane: Man Airdrops D*** Pic to Fellow Passengers, Gets Arrested

Pecker on a Plane: Man Airdrops D*** Pic to Fellow Passengers, Gets Arrested

A man was outed on a plane after he airdropped an explicit photo of himself to others aboard a Southwest Airlines flight. Another passenger aboard the plane... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T22:28+0000

2022-06-27T22:28+0000

2022-06-27T22:28+0000

flight

crime

fbi

southwest airlines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096731757_0:46:1070:648_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9dcb3391b7ef9b481dc7b8e52ff2f8.png

TikTok user DaddyStrange333 filmed a video of a man she referred to as “Larry,” catching him in the act as he sent an explicit photo of his 'member' through the AirDrop feature on his iPad to passengers on a flight. The video’s text says, “Meet Larry who just airdropped a whole flight photos of his peepee. Thankfully I accepted it, and immediately started speaking up. Stay tuned for the police escort.”The TikTok user captioned the video: “Lawrence Martin from Texas, gross. I saw his iPad had AirDrop open, so I knew it was him and, yes, I sure did make a scene.”In the video, the TikTok user can be heard heroically reprimanding the goon, who had children seated behind him, “This man is AirDropping explicit photos,” she tells the flight attendant. She is later heard saying, “It’s sexual harassment… it’s disgusting.”The flight attendant then addresses “Larry” and asks him why he’s sending inappropriate photos. Larry responds by saying, “Just having a little fun.”“That’s not fun for anyone, though.” The flight attendant responded.“Peep the wedding ring,” commented the user DontWorryAboutIt on the viral TikTok video.“I just sent this to my flight attendant mom. She was not surprised,” wrote TikTok user BoomCaitBoom.The same TikTok user later posted an updated video, which reads, “I know people are asking for an update: a few of us had to meet with an FBI agent who told us Larry was arrested and will be spending the weekend in whatever airport jail looks like. If I get an update I will!”“There was a child who was sent the photo but didn’t approve the AirDrop, his dad was ready to fight. Outside of that we all got statements and were told to wait for a phone call and we may get updates. What a day,” the TikTok user wrote.DaddyStrange explained in a follow-up video that “Larry” admitted to her that he did mean to AirDrop the photo to fellow passengers on the plane.Despite being reprimanded by DaddyStrange333 and the flight attendant, Larry continued viewing the explicit photo even though there were children seated behind him. She says she is unaware of Larry’s status but that the FBI took down reports following the incident and, according to the TikTok user, apparently told her they would “book him.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/video-of-mike-tyson-injuring-his-coach-during-training-goes-viral-1096174710.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

flight, crime, fbi, southwest airlines