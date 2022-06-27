https://sputniknews.com/20220627/only-every-fifth-american-believes-things-going-well-in-us---survey-1096684350.html

Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey

Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Over 80% of Americans gave a negative assessment of the current situation in the United States after the Friday Supreme Court ruling on... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T01:31+0000

2022-06-27T01:31+0000

2022-06-27T01:31+0000

us

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ba62578d42ab0dcdb61b9fd0c47fe3.jpg

When asked about how things are going in the country in general, just 19% of respondents said they felt things were going well, while 81% believe that things are going badly.The poll was conducted on June 24-25, right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion.Overall, 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove, according to the CBS/YouGov poll. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court’s decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).US President Joe Biden said during remarks in response to the abortion ruling on Friday that the three justices nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the administration of Former US President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were at the core of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, news