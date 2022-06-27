https://sputniknews.com/20220627/only-every-fifth-american-believes-things-going-well-in-us---survey-1096684350.html
Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey
Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Over 80% of Americans gave a negative assessment of the current situation in the United States after the Friday Supreme Court ruling on... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T01:31+0000
2022-06-27T01:31+0000
2022-06-27T01:31+0000
us
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ba62578d42ab0dcdb61b9fd0c47fe3.jpg
When asked about how things are going in the country in general, just 19% of respondents said they felt things were going well, while 81% believe that things are going badly.The poll was conducted on June 24-25, right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion.Overall, 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove, according to the CBS/YouGov poll. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court’s decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).US President Joe Biden said during remarks in response to the abortion ruling on Friday that the three justices nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the administration of Former US President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were at the core of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2683ffeb912ce30bd971caea6a03e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, news
Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Over 80% of Americans gave a negative assessment of the current situation in the United States after the Friday Supreme Court ruling on abortion, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll.
When asked about how things are going in the country in general, just 19% of respondents said they felt things were going well, while 81% believe that things are going badly.
The poll was conducted on June 24-25, right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion.
Overall, 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove, according to the CBS/YouGov poll. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court’s decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).
US President Joe Biden said during remarks in response to the abortion ruling on Friday that the three justices nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the administration of Former US President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were at the core of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.