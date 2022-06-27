International
Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Over 80% of Americans gave a negative assessment of the current situation in the United States after the Friday Supreme Court ruling on... 27.06.2022
When asked about how things are going in the country in general, just 19% of respondents said they felt things were going well, while 81% believe that things are going badly.The poll was conducted on June 24-25, right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion.Overall, 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove, according to the CBS/YouGov poll. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court’s decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).US President Joe Biden said during remarks in response to the abortion ruling on Friday that the three justices nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the administration of Former US President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were at the core of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
us, news

Only Every Fifth American Believes Things Going Well in US - Survey

01:31 GMT 27.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaU.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
