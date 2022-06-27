https://sputniknews.com/20220627/norwegian-police-recommend-postponing-lgbt-events-after-oslo-shooting-1096726157.html

Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting

"The police clearly recommend postponing today's Pride event in Oslo, as well as any other Pride events in other parts of the country, until further notice," Bjornland said in a statement published by the police.According to the statement, the Police Directorate and the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) will also evaluate the actions of police officers during the nightclub incident.On Saturday, the PST raised the terrorist threat level to "extraordinary" following the overnight shooting at a gay bar in Oslo that killed two people and injured over 20 others. PST head Roger Berg called the incident "an extreme Islamist terror act."The perpetrator, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, assassination attempt and organizing a terrorist attack.

