https://sputniknews.com/20220627/norwegian-police-recommend-postponing-lgbt-events-after-oslo-shooting-1096726157.html
Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting
Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian police have recommended that all Pride events across the country, including LGBT parade in Oslo, be postponed following the deadly... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T18:01+0000
2022-06-27T18:01+0000
2022-06-27T18:01+0000
europe
norway
oslo
lgbt
pride month
parade
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096725900_0:40:3073:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_923ab55bd435485cb93fe1ff76455d6a.jpg
"The police clearly recommend postponing today's Pride event in Oslo, as well as any other Pride events in other parts of the country, until further notice," Bjornland said in a statement published by the police.According to the statement, the Police Directorate and the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) will also evaluate the actions of police officers during the nightclub incident.On Saturday, the PST raised the terrorist threat level to "extraordinary" following the overnight shooting at a gay bar in Oslo that killed two people and injured over 20 others. PST head Roger Berg called the incident "an extreme Islamist terror act."The perpetrator, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, assassination attempt and organizing a terrorist attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20220625/norwegian-police-investigate-oslo-shooting-as-terror-attack-1096648925.html
norway
oslo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096725900_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0f30a7a98248185c8b162258f72fd8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, norway, oslo, lgbt, pride month, parade, shooting
Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian police have recommended that all Pride events across the country, including LGBT parade in Oslo, be postponed following the deadly shooting in an Oslo LGBT nightclub, Norwegian police head Benedicte Bjornland said on Monday.
"The police clearly recommend postponing today's Pride event in Oslo, as well as any other Pride events in other parts of the country, until further notice," Bjornland said in a statement published by the police.
According to the statement, the Police Directorate and the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) will also evaluate the actions of police officers during the nightclub incident.
On Saturday, the PST raised the terrorist threat level to "extraordinary" following the overnight shooting at a gay bar in Oslo that killed two people and injured over 20 others. PST head Roger Berg called the incident "an extreme Islamist terror act."
The perpetrator, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, assassination attempt and organizing a terrorist attack.