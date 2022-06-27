International
https://sputniknews.com/20220627/norwegian-police-recommend-postponing-lgbt-events-after-oslo-shooting-1096726157.html
Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting
Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian police have recommended that all Pride events across the country, including LGBT parade in Oslo, be postponed following the deadly... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T18:01+0000
2022-06-27T18:01+0000
europe
norway
oslo
lgbt
pride month
parade
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096725900_0:40:3073:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_923ab55bd435485cb93fe1ff76455d6a.jpg
"The police clearly recommend postponing today's Pride event in Oslo, as well as any other Pride events in other parts of the country, until further notice," Bjornland said in a statement published by the police.According to the statement, the Police Directorate and the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) will also evaluate the actions of police officers during the nightclub incident.On Saturday, the PST raised the terrorist threat level to "extraordinary" following the overnight shooting at a gay bar in Oslo that killed two people and injured over 20 others. PST head Roger Berg called the incident "an extreme Islamist terror act."The perpetrator, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, assassination attempt and organizing a terrorist attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20220625/norwegian-police-investigate-oslo-shooting-as-terror-attack-1096648925.html
norway
oslo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096725900_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0f30a7a98248185c8b162258f72fd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, norway, oslo, lgbt, pride month, parade, shooting

Norwegian Police Recommend Postponing LGBT Events After Oslo Shooting

18:01 GMT 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / TERJE PEDERSENYoung people mourn at a crime scene in central Oslo, Norway, on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs. -
Young people mourn at a crime scene in central Oslo, Norway, on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / TERJE PEDERSEN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian police have recommended that all Pride events across the country, including LGBT parade in Oslo, be postponed following the deadly shooting in an Oslo LGBT nightclub, Norwegian police head Benedicte Bjornland said on Monday.
"The police clearly recommend postponing today's Pride event in Oslo, as well as any other Pride events in other parts of the country, until further notice," Bjornland said in a statement published by the police.
According to the statement, the Police Directorate and the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) will also evaluate the actions of police officers during the nightclub incident.
Norwegian police officers stand guard in the streets of central Oslo between security tape lines, on June 25, 2022, after shots were fired outside the London pub, killing two people. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
Norway's Intel Service Treats Oslo Mass Shooting as 'Act of Islamist Terrorism'
25 June, 06:35 GMT
On Saturday, the PST raised the terrorist threat level to "extraordinary" following the overnight shooting at a gay bar in Oslo that killed two people and injured over 20 others. PST head Roger Berg called the incident "an extreme Islamist terror act."
The perpetrator, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, assassination attempt and organizing a terrorist attack.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала