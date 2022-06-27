https://sputniknews.com/20220627/north-korea-awaiting-right-moment-to-maximize-effect-of-nuclear-test-seoul-says-1096720342.html

North Korea Awaiting Right Moment to Maximize Effect of Nuclear Test, Seoul Says

North Korea Awaiting Right Moment to Maximize Effect of Nuclear Test, Seoul Says

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has completed all preparations for a nuclear test but is waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect, while closely... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T15:04+0000

2022-06-27T15:04+0000

2022-06-27T15:04+0000

korean peninsula

south korea

north korea

dprk

nuclear test

missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090102520_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_55b9b8d34d77f344d713e4847967b1af.jpg

"It won’t be a surprise if North Korea conducts a nuclear test at any time… To summarize, the DPRK has completed all the preparations and only a political decision remains. The question is why they still haven’t conducted the test? In fact, we don’t know the exact reason. North Korea may be evaluating the situation in the world and in the country in order to maximize the effect of the nuclear test," the minister said during a press conference.The minister noted that the international community should push Pyongyang to dialogue.The minister also explained that North Korea's shift from testing long-range missiles to more advanced short-range missiles and developing tactical nuclear weapons means that Pyongyang is now preparing to confront both the US and South Korea."I would like to note that those who said that the North [Korea's] nuclear weapons are not aimed at South Korea are wrong," the minister said.Earlier on Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff once again said that North Korea "to a certain extent" has completed the preparation of infrastructure for a nuclear test, but could not specify when the test is scheduled.North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, some of which it said were hypersonic. US intelligence said North Korea may be preparing to carry out a nuclear test.

korean peninsula

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

korean peninsula, south korea, north korea, dprk, nuclear test, missile