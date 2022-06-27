https://sputniknews.com/20220627/north-korea-awaiting-right-moment-to-maximize-effect-of-nuclear-test-seoul-says-1096720342.html
North Korea Awaiting Right Moment to Maximize Effect of Nuclear Test, Seoul Says
North Korea Awaiting Right Moment to Maximize Effect of Nuclear Test, Seoul Says
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has completed all preparations for a nuclear test but is waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect, while closely... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T15:04+0000
2022-06-27T15:04+0000
2022-06-27T15:04+0000
korean peninsula
south korea
north korea
dprk
nuclear test
missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090102520_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_55b9b8d34d77f344d713e4847967b1af.jpg
"It won’t be a surprise if North Korea conducts a nuclear test at any time… To summarize, the DPRK has completed all the preparations and only a political decision remains. The question is why they still haven’t conducted the test? In fact, we don’t know the exact reason. North Korea may be evaluating the situation in the world and in the country in order to maximize the effect of the nuclear test," the minister said during a press conference.The minister noted that the international community should push Pyongyang to dialogue.The minister also explained that North Korea's shift from testing long-range missiles to more advanced short-range missiles and developing tactical nuclear weapons means that Pyongyang is now preparing to confront both the US and South Korea."I would like to note that those who said that the North [Korea's] nuclear weapons are not aimed at South Korea are wrong," the minister said.Earlier on Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff once again said that North Korea "to a certain extent" has completed the preparation of infrastructure for a nuclear test, but could not specify when the test is scheduled.North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, some of which it said were hypersonic. US intelligence said North Korea may be preparing to carry out a nuclear test.
korean peninsula
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090102520_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_909bdcafdffc76af182a5c991c95bb56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
korean peninsula, south korea, north korea, dprk, nuclear test, missile
North Korea Awaiting Right Moment to Maximize Effect of Nuclear Test, Seoul Says
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has completed all preparations for a nuclear test but is waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect, while closely watching the situation in the international and domestic arena, South Korean minister of unification Kwon Young-se said Monday.
"It won’t be a surprise if North Korea conducts a nuclear test at any time… To summarize, the DPRK has completed all the preparations and only a political decision remains. The question is why they still haven’t conducted the test? In fact, we don’t know the exact reason. North Korea may be evaluating the situation in the world and in the country in order to maximize the effect of the nuclear test," the minister said during a press conference.
The minister noted that the international community should push Pyongyang to dialogue.
"China has a lot of influence on North Korea, and we believe that China and the international community should continue to advise the DPRK not to conduct a nuclear test," Kwon Young-se noted, adding that he believes in the Chinese leadership's commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The minister also explained that North Korea's shift from testing long-range missiles to more advanced short-range missiles and developing tactical nuclear weapons means that Pyongyang is now preparing to confront both the US and South Korea.
"I would like to note that those who said that the North [Korea's] nuclear weapons are not aimed at South Korea are wrong," the minister said.
Earlier on Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff once again said that North Korea "to a certain extent" has completed the preparation of infrastructure for a nuclear test, but could not specify when the test is scheduled.
North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, some of which it said were hypersonic. US intelligence said North Korea may be preparing to carry out a nuclear test.