https://sputniknews.com/20220627/newly-discovered-carnivorous-plant-eating-larvae-tadpoles-stuns-indian-researchers---report-1096690956.html
Newly Discovered Carnivorous Plant Eating Larvae, Tadpoles Stuns Indian Researchers - Report
Newly Discovered Carnivorous Plant Eating Larvae, Tadpoles Stuns Indian Researchers - Report
A research project on the study of insectivorous plants in India's Uttarakhand state has been conducted since 2019, leading to the discovery of around 20 plant... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T07:54+0000
2022-06-27T07:54+0000
2022-06-27T08:20+0000
species
india
new species
plant
discovery
carnivores
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096693533_0:0:1040:585_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa8355d7415054f0d716174caf20879.jpg
A rare carnivorous plant species named 'Utricularia Furcellata' has reportedly been discovered in the Western Himalayan region in India's Uttarakhand, sparking off immense curiosity among researchers.Uttarakhand Forest Range Officers Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh found the plant in the Mandal valley of Chamoli District during their study of insectivorous plants in the state, which has led to the discovery of around 20 plant species belonging to different genera.The study published in the ‘Journal of Japanese Botany’ reportedly revealed that the carnivorous plant belongs to a genus commonly known as bladderworts.In 2020, a rare orchid species, Liparis Pygmaean, was found by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department which got published in the French journal ‘Richardiana’.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096693533_182:0:962:585_1920x0_80_0_0_efce7051d28bd1a32acfb91fa9c84e09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
species, india, new species, plant, discovery, carnivores
Newly Discovered Carnivorous Plant Eating Larvae, Tadpoles Stuns Indian Researchers - Report
07:54 GMT 27.06.2022 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 27.06.2022)
A research project on the study of insectivorous plants in India's Uttarakhand state has been conducted since 2019, leading to the discovery of around 20 plant species belonging to different genera. One of them is the carnivorous plant species 'Utricularia Furcellata'.
A rare carnivorous plant species named 'Utricularia Furcellata' has reportedly been discovered in the Western Himalayan region in India's Uttarakhand, sparking off immense curiosity among researchers.
Uttarakhand Forest Range Officers Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh found the plant in the Mandal valley of Chamoli District during their study of insectivorous plants in the state, which has led to the discovery of around 20 plant species belonging to different genera.
The study published in the ‘Journal of Japanese Botany’ reportedly revealed that the carnivorous plant belongs to a genus commonly known as bladderworts.
“It uses one of the most sophisticated and developed plant structures for trap and the targets range from protozoa to insects, mosquito larvae and even young tadpoles. Its operation is based on a mechanical process of creating a vacuum or negative pressure area, to draw prey inside the trap door,” Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi told Indian news agency PTI.
In 2020, a rare orchid species, Liparis Pygmaean, was found by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department which got published in the French journal ‘Richardiana’.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!