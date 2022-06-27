https://sputniknews.com/20220627/newly-discovered-carnivorous-plant-eating-larvae-tadpoles-stuns-indian-researchers---report-1096690956.html

Newly Discovered Carnivorous Plant Eating Larvae, Tadpoles Stuns Indian Researchers - Report

A research project on the study of insectivorous plants in India's Uttarakhand state has been conducted since 2019, leading to the discovery of around 20 plant... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

A rare carnivorous plant species named 'Utricularia Furcellata' has reportedly been discovered in the Western Himalayan region in India's Uttarakhand, sparking off immense curiosity among researchers.Uttarakhand Forest Range Officers Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh found the plant in the Mandal valley of Chamoli District during their study of insectivorous plants in the state, which has led to the discovery of around 20 plant species belonging to different genera.The study published in the ‘Journal of Japanese Botany’ reportedly revealed that the carnivorous plant belongs to a genus commonly known as bladderworts.In 2020, a rare orchid species, Liparis Pygmaean, was found by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department which got published in the French journal ‘Richardiana’.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

