https://sputniknews.com/20220627/moldovas-ex-president-dodon-charged-with-abuse-of-office-1096725159.html

Moldova's Ex-President Dodon Charged With Abuse of Office

Moldova's Ex-President Dodon Charged With Abuse of Office

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been charged with abuse of office in the interests of organized crime, the Prosecutor General's... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T17:30+0000

2022-06-27T17:30+0000

2022-06-27T17:30+0000

moldova

igor dodon

prosecutors

abuse of power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/42/1075744250_0:97:2751:1644_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf22be90d26c052b991a4539b5aa542.jpg

"As a result of these actions, the state suffered damage on an especially large scale in the amount of $11.9 million, which were subsequently transferred to the accounts of some offshore companies. At the same time, these actions led to an increase in electricity tariffs, which affected the rights of end users — Moldovan citizens," the office said in a statement.The statement noted that Dodon had pleaded not guilty."Apparently, the prosecutors found no evidence for other charges, so they decided to step up this case. However, back then, 14 years ago, we bought electricity cheaper than many countries in the region. If I am accused of this, then what can be said about the latest events, when Moldova purchases energy resources on top secret terms? In this case, the current leadership of the country and the Minister of Infrastructure should be charged every day," Dodon said on Telegram.The accusation relates to his actions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Trade in 2008-2009. The office specified that based on a conclusion signed by Dodon, the state-owned energy company Energocom concluded a contract for the supply of electricity to Moldova on terms unfavorable to the country.On May 24, the anti-corruption prosecution detained Dodon on suspicion of passive corruption, illegal enrichment, and treason. The former president's house was searched and investigated. The next day, he was formally charged. The prosecution insisted on a preliminary arrest for 30 days, but the court ruled that Dodon spends this period under house arrest. Both the prosecutor's office and the ex-president's lawyers protested this decision, but the Moldovan court of appeal upheld the ruling.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/moldovan-court-places-former-president-dodon-under-house-arrest-for-30-days-1095802379.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

moldova, igor dodon, prosecutors, abuse of power