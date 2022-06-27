https://sputniknews.com/20220627/man-united-doesnt-intend-to-sell-cristiano-ronaldo-this-summer-claims-noted-football-expert-1096692305.html

Man United Doesn't Intend to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer, Claims Noted Football Expert

Man United Doesn't Intend to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer, Claims Noted Football Expert

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Man United has swirled in recent days, with reports suggesting that he's contemplating a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not interested in putting Cristiano Ronaldo up for sale this summer, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Twitter. Romano is a well-known media personality in the football world and is widely famous for making accurate predictions about player transfers. Last year, he was the first man to confirm that Lionel Messi was ending his 21-year association with Barcelona and moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).In recent weeks, CR7 has been linked with a move back to Juventus. Additionally, some Spanish and the Portuguese media sources have reported that he could switch to Bayern Munich or his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon. The conjecture surrounding his future at United escalated during the weekend after Sporting director Hugo Viana said that he wanted to see Ronaldo back at his spiritual home sometime in the future."I think he has one year more contract so whatever he decides, let's see," he added.But Romano has dismissed reports claiming the Funchal-born football star could move to a different club during this summer's transfer window, because he's very much part of new manager Eric ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford.Even British newspaper The Mirror backed Romano's claim. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top-scorer last term, having scored 24 goals across competitions. 18 of those goals came in the Premier League.His individual brilliance, however, failed to inspire the Red Devils as they finished the season in sixth place and without any kind of silverware for a fifth year in a row. The former 20-time English champions also failed to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League.

