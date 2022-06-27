Man United Doesn't Intend to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer, Claims Noted Football Expert
© AFP 2022 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRAIn this file photo taken on June 09, 2022, Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Man United has swirled in recent days, with reports suggesting that he's contemplating a move away from Old Trafford. The legendary footballer is reportedly miffed with the club's inactivity in the transfer market. But a noted football expert has claimed that the Red Devils don't want him to leave.
Manchester United are not interested in putting Cristiano Ronaldo up for sale this summer, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Twitter.
Romano is a well-known media personality in the football world and is widely famous for making accurate predictions about player transfers.
Last year, he was the first man to confirm that Lionel Messi was ending his 21-year association with Barcelona and moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Romano is a well-known media personality in the football world and is widely famous for making accurate predictions about player transfers.
Last year, he was the first man to confirm that Lionel Messi was ending his 21-year association with Barcelona and moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
© PhotoScreenshot of Fabrizio Romano's tweet
Screenshot of Fabrizio Romano's tweet
© Photo
In recent weeks, CR7 has been linked with a move back to Juventus. Additionally, some Spanish and the Portuguese media sources have reported that he could switch to Bayern Munich or his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.
The conjecture surrounding his future at United escalated during the weekend after Sporting director Hugo Viana said that he wanted to see Ronaldo back at his spiritual home sometime in the future.
"I think not now that will be possible, but you never know. I think he can decide where he can go, but we never know the future. I don't want to talk a lot about that because I think when we talk about Cristiano it is quite different," Viana told Sky Sports.
"I think he has one year more contract so whatever he decides, let's see," he added.
But Romano has dismissed reports claiming the Funchal-born football star could move to a different club during this summer's transfer window, because he's very much part of new manager Eric ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford.
Even British newspaper The Mirror backed Romano's claim.
"Cristiano is not for sale. We want - and fully expect - him to be with us next season," a high-level United source told the newspaper during the weekend.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top-scorer last term, having scored 24 goals across competitions. 18 of those goals came in the Premier League.
His individual brilliance, however, failed to inspire the Red Devils as they finished the season in sixth place and without any kind of silverware for a fifth year in a row.
The former 20-time English champions also failed to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League.