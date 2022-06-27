LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 20 Shells Overnight at Village in DPR, Donetsk Says

UK Contributing Funds to Repair Railway Infrastructure in Ukraine - Downing Street

The United Kingdom will allocate about $12.28 million for the repair of Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, needed to ensure grain supplies, the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.



"...the UK is contributing up to £10 million in materials and equipment to Ukraine Railways to repair rail infrastructure and help get grain out of the country by rail. The UK is in close discussion with the Government of Ukraine about how to maximise their rail capacity and keep both trains and grain moving," a Sunday Downing Street statement says.



According to the release, Johnson will call on world leaders at the G7 summit on Monday to take urgent action to get essential food supplies out of Ukraine.



Amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in the Black Sea ports. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems if Kiev clears the ports of mines it deployed to stall the Russian offensive.