Kremlin: US Didn’t Notify Russia of Plans to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missile Systems

Earlier, sources told Western media that the United States was planning to deliver medium- and long-range anti-air missile systems to Kiev. Moscow has... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

Washington has not informed Moscow on any plans to deliver long-range anti-air missile systems to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Earlier, the Associated Press and CNN reported that President Biden was planning on announcing the delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile to Ukraine known as NASAMS, along with additional artillery support.Developed by Norwegian weapons giant Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, the Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, or NASAMS, has been deployed to protect the airspace over Washington, DC. The system has nearly a dozen other operators, including Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Australia, Chile, and Indonesia. Oman, Hungary, and Qatar have ordered it, with India expressing interest. The system reportedly has a per-unit price tag of about $40-$50 million, depending on configuration, and has undergone two major modernizations since its introduction in the late 1990s.The United States and its allies have so far delivered Strela, Stinger, Starstreak, Mistral and Piorun shoulder-fired man-portable surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, with Germany committing but not yet delivering 50 refurbished Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Slovakia donated one of its Soviet-era S-300 air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, but it was reportedly destroyed shortly after arrival (although Bratislava has contested these reports). The US and NATO have hesitated in sending more advanced and costly air defense systems to Ukraine amid fears that they will immediately become a priority target for Russian aviation and missiles as Moscow fights to maintain total local and regional air superiority.

