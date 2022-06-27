https://sputniknews.com/20220627/iranian-president-says-foreign-interference-hinders-regional-peace-1096717539.html

Iranian President Says Foreign Interference Hinders Regional Peace

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, following talk with the Iraqi leader, that the presence of foreign powers in the region has...

"We believe that the talks among the countries' officials can solve the region's problems, and we stressed that the presence or interference of outsiders in the region does not solve any problem, and therefore we stressed the need for the officials of the countries in the region to negotiate to solve problems and issues with each other," Raisi said, at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, as cited by the Tansim News Agency.Raisi also stressed that there is a need to strengthen relations between the countries of the regions to resolve all security issues, which requires the cooperation of the officials of all countries in the region.Both Raisi and Kadhimi described their bilateral relations as very important and said that the cooperation between their two countries could be very effective in solving regional and international issues. The president of Iran added that the visit of the Iraqi prime minister could be a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

