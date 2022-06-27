https://sputniknews.com/20220627/iconic-bass-face-at-glastonbury-festival-catches-the-attention-of-social-media-crowd-1096729339.html

'Iconic Bass Face' at Glastonbury Festival Catches the Attention of Social Media Crowd

'Iconic Bass Face' at Glastonbury Festival Catches the Attention of Social Media Crowd

Some netizens described Este Haim as “the queen of bass face”, while one social media users even wrote: “The Iconic Bass Face has returned to haunt our... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T19:11+0000

2022-06-27T19:11+0000

2022-06-27T19:11+0000

glastonbury music festival

singer

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096729193_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae79efdf60c6a9c83dd1298dfc23f97d.jpg

‘Iconic Bass Face’ at Glastonbury Festival Catches the Attention of Social Media CrowdA particular participant of this year’s Glastonbury Festival has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of attention online thanks to the facial expressions.Este Haim, bass guitarist and singer from American pop rock band “Haim”, is known for “pulling Phil Jones-esque faces when she's slapping the bass”, as LADBible put it, and it seems that she did exactly that at Glastonbury.A number of social media users seemed awed by this sight, describing Haim on Twitter as “the queen of bass face” or even arguing that “the quality of Este Haim's bass face cannot be overstated”.“The Iconic Bass Face has returned to haunt our dreams”, another tweet said.The media outlet points out, however, that Este herself wasn’t impressed by the whole bass face meme.“That’s like a veiled way of saying you’re ugly or something. They wouldn’t say it to a dude, who’s feeling the music when he’s playing,” she told NME back in 2019. “Like, ‘You look ugly when you play.’ You’d never say it to John Mayer when he’s like “bleugh” when he’s playing, you know what I mean?”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

glastonbury music festival, singer, social media