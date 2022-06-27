https://sputniknews.com/20220627/ghislaine-maxwells-report-that-jail-staff-threatened-her-prompted-suicide-watch-prosecutors-say-1096700046.html

Ghislaine Maxwell's Report That Jail Staff 'Threatened' Her Prompted Suicide Watch, Prosecutors Say

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch “without justification,” her attorney had stated earlier in a letter to US Circuit... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell had reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her safety, which is why she was placed on suicide watch, according to prosecutors cited by Reuters.Maxwell was transferred from the general population of inmates and placed in solitary confinement after reporting fears for her safety to the federal Bureau of Prisons' inspector general. The 60-year-old ostensibly failed to elaborate about the threats, but insisted to psychology staff that she was not suicidal.According to prosecutors, the jail's warden will oversee an investigation.Suicide Watch ‘Without Justification’In court filings cited on Saturday, Maxwell's defense lawyers argued that Maxwell, found guilty last December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, was placed on suicide watch at the jail “without justification,” and sought a delay to her sentencing.The former Epstein “pimp” had not been allowed any pen or paper, insisted Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, in a letter to US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan.However, on Sunday, prosecutors argued that no such delay was needed because Maxwell had her legal documents and could get the same amount of sleep.Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021 on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor. With sentencing set for 28 June, she could face 55 years in prison.

