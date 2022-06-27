https://sputniknews.com/20220627/ghislaine-maxwells-report-that-jail-staff-threatened-her-prompted-suicide-watch-prosecutors-say-1096700046.html
Ghislaine Maxwell's Report That Jail Staff 'Threatened' Her Prompted Suicide Watch, Prosecutors Say
Ghislaine Maxwell had reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her safety, which is why she was placed on suicide watch, according to prosecutors cited by Reuters.Maxwell was transferred from the general population of inmates and placed in solitary confinement after reporting fears for her safety to the federal Bureau of Prisons' inspector general. The 60-year-old ostensibly failed to elaborate about the threats, but insisted to psychology staff that she was not suicidal.According to prosecutors, the jail's warden will oversee an investigation.Suicide Watch ‘Without Justification’In court filings cited on Saturday, Maxwell's defense lawyers argued that Maxwell, found guilty last December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, was placed on suicide watch at the jail “without justification,” and sought a delay to her sentencing.The former Epstein “pimp” had not been allowed any pen or paper, insisted Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, in a letter to US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan.However, on Sunday, prosecutors argued that no such delay was needed because Maxwell had her legal documents and could get the same amount of sleep.Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021 on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor. With sentencing set for 28 June, she could face 55 years in prison.
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch “without justification,” her attorney had stated earlier in a letter to US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan. This, he claimed, prohibited Maxwell from “reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing,” set for 28 June.
Ghislaine Maxwell had reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her safety, which is why she was placed on suicide watch
, according to prosecutors cited by Reuters.
Maxwell was transferred from the general population of inmates and placed in solitary confinement after reporting fears for her safety to the federal Bureau of Prisons' inspector general. The 60-year-old ostensibly failed to elaborate about the threats, but insisted to psychology staff that she was not suicidal.
According to prosecutors, the jail's warden will oversee an investigation.
"Given the defendant's inconsistent accounts to the (inspector general) and to psychology staff, the Chief Psychologist assesses the defendant to be at additional risk of self-harm, as it appears she may be attempting to be transferred to a single cell where she can engage in self-harm," prosecutors said in a court filing cited by Reuters.
Suicide Watch ‘Without Justification’
In court filings cited on Saturday, Maxwell's defense lawyers argued
that Maxwell, found guilty last December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, was placed on suicide watch at the jail “without justification,” and sought a delay to her sentencing.
The former Epstein “pimp” had not been allowed any pen or paper, insisted Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, in a letter to US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan.
“If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,” Sternheim warned in the letter to the presiding judge.
However, on Sunday, prosecutors argued that no such delay was needed because Maxwell had her legal documents and could get the same amount of sleep.
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted
by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021 on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor. With sentencing set for 28 June, she could face 55 years in prison.