Ex-Turkish Intel Chief: There'll be No Smooth NATO Entry for Sweden & Finland at Madrid Summit

"In general, Turkey agrees with the provisions on NATO expansion," says Gursel Tokmakoglu, former head of the Turkish Air Force Intelligence Directorate, retired colonel, and director of the analytical organization "Political Center." "However, members of the alliance do not share Turkey's demands on the issue of terrorism and the fight against it. The issue of membership of Sweden and Finland is very indicative, as it clearly defines Turkey's position and claims within the alliance. In this situation, there is a concrete opportunity for NATO members to understand the definition, criteria and principles of countering terrorist organizations."Last month Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO while using Russia's special military operation in Ukraine as a security pretext. According to the alliance's rules, all NATO's existing members must approve the Nordic countries' bids to join the pact. While Sweden and Finland anticipated a smooth and quick admission, Turkey pushed the pause button, citing Stockholm and Helsinki's ties with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) designated as terrorists by Ankara, as well as the People's Protection Units (YPG), seen by Turkey as the PKK's Syrian affiliate.President Erdogan warned that the Nordic states were "home to many terrorist organizations," outlining a set of demands for the aspiring members. In particular, Ankara demanded that Finland and Sweden bolstered their antiterrorism laws; extradite certain individuals with ties to alleged mastermind of the 2016 attempted coup Fethullah Gulen and the PKK; and lift informal sanctions on weapons sales to Turkey, imposed over Ankara's military operation in northern Syria in 2019. There's no rush to admit Sweden and Finland, the Turkish leadership says, citing Greece's 10-year long veto of North Macedonia's membership over a name dispute.President Erdogan is expected to present documents exposing the financial and political support provided by Sweden and Finland to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) at the Madrid NATO Summit, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah. Ankara says that it has obtained this evidence during its operations in Syria and northern Iraq. In particular, the newspaper refers to the photographs and serial numbers of Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank guns provided by the Nordic country to Kurdish militants.According to Tokmakoglu, the Madrid Summit is particularly important as it gives the room for Turkey to raise the terror threat issue for general discussion. Currently, Turkish officials in Brussels are preparing documents for presentation at the summit, notes the retired colonel.On June 26, Turkish presidential spokesman Kalin announced that President Erdogan would participate in negotiations with the leaders of Sweden, Finland, and NATO on Tuesday, prior to the summit."There will be a four-way summit in Madrid at the leader level in Madrid upon the request of the NATO secretary-general with the attendance of our president," Kalin told the press, adding that the upcoming talks "does not mean we will take a step back from our position."

