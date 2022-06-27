https://sputniknews.com/20220627/european-commission-to-offer-eu-member-states-to-coordinate-in-cutting-energy-demand-1096701419.html

European Commission to Offer EU Member States to Coordinate in Cutting Energy Demand

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission will propose to the EU member states to coordinate in energy demand reduction since there is not enough gas to... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

"One of those steps that I will introduce to the ministers includes also the coordination for cutting the demand. Because we need to prioritize also savings," Simson said before the EU Transport, Telecommunications, and Energy Council.If Russia completely halts gas supplies to Europe, the bloc will not be able to fully replenish these volumes, Simson added.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The European Union has since imposed six packages of sanctions targeting Russia's banking, finances, and media sectors, government officials and lawmakers, and, partly, oil supplies. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to include a ban on gas in the future seventh package.Supply chain disruptions and sanctions have caused unprecedented inflation and price hikes in many countries in Europe and globally.

