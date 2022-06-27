International
EU Concerned About Deaths at Moroccan-Spanish Border, in Contact With Local Authorities
EU Concerned About Deaths at Moroccan-Spanish Border, in Contact With Local Authorities
migrants
spain
morocco
death
On Friday, around 2,000 migrants gathered at the Moroccan-Spanish border in Melilla. The migrants were reportedly armed with sticks and hooks, which they used against security officers. According to Spanish media reports, four security officers and 45 migrants died in the border clashes on Friday. According to the Moroccan Association of Human Rights, 27 migrants had died. A total of 133 migrants have managed to enter Melilla, according to Spanish authorities.She noted that violence and deaths at the Moroccan-Spanish border crossing are of a "serious cause of concern."The spokesperson also extended condolences to the families of migrants and security officers who lost their lives and were wounded on the border.
migrants, spain, morocco, death

12:48 GMT 27.06.2022 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 27.06.2022)
A man drives a motorbike along the border fence separating Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, on June 26, 2022 near Nador, two days after a massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier between Morocco and Melilla resulted in "unprecedented violence" that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans and has sparked fears of worse to come.
