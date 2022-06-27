https://sputniknews.com/20220627/eu-concerned-about-deaths-at-moroccan-spanish-border-in-contact-with-local-authorities-1096715292.html

EU Concerned About Deaths at Moroccan-Spanish Border, in Contact With Local Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU is seriously concerned about the deaths and injuries at the Melilla border crossing and remains in close contact with Spanish and... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, around 2,000 migrants gathered at the Moroccan-Spanish border in Melilla. The migrants were reportedly armed with sticks and hooks, which they used against security officers. According to Spanish media reports, four security officers and 45 migrants died in the border clashes on Friday. According to the Moroccan Association of Human Rights, 27 migrants had died. A total of 133 migrants have managed to enter Melilla, according to Spanish authorities.She noted that violence and deaths at the Moroccan-Spanish border crossing are of a "serious cause of concern."The spokesperson also extended condolences to the families of migrants and security officers who lost their lives and were wounded on the border.

