'Double Crater' Created by Rocket Debris Collision Found on Moon by NASA

US space agency NASA has announced the discovery of the site on the lunar surface where a rocket body collided with Earth’s only natural satellite on 4 March.The site was spotted by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and is comprised of a crater 18 meters in diameter “superimposed” on another crater that is 16 meters wide.“The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end,” Mark Robinson of the Arizona State University, principal investigator of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, explained in an article posted on the space agency’s website.Robinson also pointed out that “no other rocket body impacts” resulted in the creation of “double craters” on the Moon’s surface.The object was first spotted in 2015 by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astrometry software used by astronomers to track near-Earth objects, who initially identified it as the second stage of a SpaceX rocket that propelled the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into space that year.In 2022, mere weeks before the object’s collision with the Moon, Gray announced that he got “good evidence that it is actually 2014-065B, the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission".

