Perpetually Flying Nuclear-Powered Hotel Concept Unveiled in New Video
The concept of a massive airborne hotel that would be capable of cruising above the clouds without landing while accommodating up to 5,000 guests has recently been unveiled in a YouTube video.
This so-called “Sky Cruise” would essentially be a humongous, AI-controlled airliner outfitted with 20 nuclear-powered engines and capable of remaining in the air almost indefinitely, with passengers and supplies being ferried to it by conventional aircraft and all repairs being performed in-flight.
The flying hotel would also feature shopping malls, sport centers, swimming pools, restaurants, bars, theaters and cinemas, with the promotional video also touting “Sky Cruise” as a great place for a wedding.
A “small nuclear reactor” that “uses highly-controlled fusion reaction” would provide this sky hotel with “unlimited energy”.
The author of this concept is Hashem Al-Ghaili, a Yemeni science communicator and video producer known for his infographics and videos about scientific breakthroughs.
According to the Daily Star, Al-Ghaili suggested that this aircraft “could be the future of transport”, and that he believes the Sky Cruise “will be fully autonomous”.