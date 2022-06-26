https://sputniknews.com/20220626/watch-australian-man-fights-off-crocodile-with-frying-pan-1096675726.html

Watch: Australian Man Fights Off Crocodile With Frying Pan

A brave pub owner in Darwin, Australia’s Northern Territory, had to get creative to scare off a huge crocodile. 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

A video showing Kai Hansen, Goat Island Lodge pub owner, using a frying pan as a means of protection against a crocodile, has gone viral. Hansen struck the crocodile in the jaw twice when it ran up to him.After the incident, the reptile scurried back to the water.

