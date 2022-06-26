https://sputniknews.com/20220626/watch-australian-man-fights-off-crocodile-with-frying-pan-1096675726.html
Watch: Australian Man Fights Off Crocodile With Frying Pan
A brave pub owner in Darwin, Australia’s Northern Territory, had to get creative to scare off a huge crocodile. 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
A video showing Kai Hansen, Goat Island Lodge pub owner, using a frying pan as a means of protection against a crocodile, has gone viral. Hansen struck the crocodile in the jaw twice when it ran up to him.After the incident, the reptile scurried back to the water.
"We were leaving the island via helicopter and the croc was blocking the path," Shane Chambers, eyewitness said, as quoted by the Fox29. "[The owner] was worried about our safety, so he grabbed the frypan to shoo the croc away."
