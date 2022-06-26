https://sputniknews.com/20220626/virginia-couple-lost-at-sea-now-safe-1096663282.html

Virginia Couple Lost at Sea Now Safe

Virginia Couple Lost at Sea Now Safe

A Virginia Beach couple, both 65 years old, was reported missing at sea on June 17. They had first set sail on June 8 from Old Comfort Point Marina in Hampton... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-26T01:48+0000

2022-06-26T01:48+0000

2022-06-26T01:48+0000

sailing

coast guard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107064/12/1070641206_0:0:4050:2279_1920x0_80_0_0_aab111518f976fd5a9ac82b73fff1f8a.jpg

Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones were on their way to the Azores, where they would then travel to Greece, when their sailboat got caught in a storm.Just five days and about 460 miles into their journey their boat was struck by lightning, prompting them to turn around and come home.Jones’ daughter first contacted the Coast Guard to inform them that she had not heard from her mother since June 13th, when they communicated that they had been struck by lightning.The couple was unharmed by the lighting but had to rig a spare sail to their vessel—named Kyklades—according to the Coast Guard. They had plans to head back to Hampton, V.A. and were about 80 miles east of Chincoteague when they were finally located.The couple did not request help from the Coast Guard who then informed Jones’ daughter of their status.“We are extremely happy to learn Yanni and Dale are found and are safe," said James Cifers, operations unit watchstander in the Fifth District Command Center, in a statement. "It is truly wonderful the pair will be reunited with their friends and family soon.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/seven-epstein-victims-write-letters-to-us-judge-ahead-of-ghislaine-maxwells-sentencing-1096661946.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

sailing, coast guard