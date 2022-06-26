https://sputniknews.com/20220626/video--rhode-island-senate-candidate-drops-out-of-race-after-allegedly-punching-his-female-opponent-1096663959.html

Video: Rhode Island Senate Candidate Drops Out of Race After Allegedly Punching His Female Opponent

"I'm a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer –... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

politics

rhode island

state senate

Rhode Island state Senate candidate Jeann Lugo, who was running as a Republican, has dropped out of the state Senate election after being accused of assault by his Democratic opponent Jennifer Rourke.Rourke posted a video to Twitter that shows a man hitting her while at a pro-choice rally following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Lugo dropped out of the race on Saturday after being arraigned on assault and disorderly conduct charges. He was released on his own recognizance. According to The Providence Journal, Lugo did not deny punching Rourke, who has filed a police report and is planning to press charges against him."I'm not going to deny," Lugo said after Rourke said he punched her twice. "It was very chaotic, so I can't really tell you right now. Everything happened very fast.""I will not be running for any office this fall," Lugo posted on Twitter. He then deleted his account.Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed that the Providence police have launched an investigation into officer Lugo after the assault. The former Republican candidate was also placed on administrative leave with pay.Lugo will be in court on July 8, says Lague.“I’ve seen the video and it’s immensely disturbing. Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” said Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Twitter.Rourke, who is running for a state Senate seat in Warwick, Rhode Island, was one of those speaking out against SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a protest outside Rhode Island’s State House on Friday night.The demonstrators were seen holding signs which read, “SCOTUS KILLS”, and “ABORT THE COURT”. Jocelyn Foye, the director of The Womxn Project, organized the rally. Foye called the overturning “devastating”, as thirteen states in the country have already implemented “trigger laws” to ban abortion, with only five of anti-abortion states making an exception to end a pregnancy in the case of rape or incest.

rhode island

