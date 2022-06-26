https://sputniknews.com/20220626/ukrainian-forces-strike-donetsk-with-20-grad-rockets-dpr-says-1096667526.html
Ukrainian Forces Strike Donetsk With 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says
The Kiev regime's forces have intensified their attacks in recent weeks on Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk while Russian forces... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces have shelled the city of Donetsk, firing 20 rockets from the Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), a spokesman for the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire regime said."An attack by the armed formations of Ukraine was registered at 11.48 (Moscow time) in the direction of Netailovo outside the city of Donetsk: 20 missiles were fired from the BM-21 Grad MLRS," the representative office announced on Telegram.
09:17 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 26.06.2022)
Being updated
The Kiev regime's forces have intensified their attacks in recent weeks on Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk while Russian forces and the LPR and DPR militia have continued their successful advance amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have shelled the city of Donetsk, firing 20 rockets from the Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), a spokesman for the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire regime said.
"An attack by the armed formations of Ukraine was registered at 11.48 (Moscow time) in the direction of Netailovo outside the city of Donetsk: 20 missiles were fired from the BM-21 Grad MLRS," the representative office announced on Telegram.