Ukrainian Forces Strike Donetsk With 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says

The Kiev regime's forces have intensified their attacks in recent weeks on Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk while Russian forces... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces have shelled the city of Donetsk, firing 20 rockets from the Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), a spokesman for the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire regime said."An attack by the armed formations of Ukraine was registered at 11.48 (Moscow time) in the direction of Netailovo outside the city of Donetsk: 20 missiles were fired from the BM-21 Grad MLRS," the representative office announced on Telegram.

