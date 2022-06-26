https://sputniknews.com/20220626/trump-brands-us-under-biden-a-nation-in-decline-and-vows-to-take-back-magnificent-white-house-1096675851.html

Trump Brands US Under Biden a 'Nation in Decline’ and Vows to Take Back ‘Magnificent White House’

Last week, the former president promised that nothing would stop him from running again in the next election cycle, and accused President Biden of ruining... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

The United States has become a “nation in decline” and a “joke” in the eyes of the rest of the world under Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has suggested.“We were leaving Afghanistan with dignity and strength, not surrender and death. We had a completely rebuilt military with the addition of something that hasn’t been done in 78 years, that’s the addition of Space Force…We had the biggest tax cuts ever in the history of our country. We had job numbers of a 164 million people working, that’s far more than we do today,” Trump boasted.Calling Joe Biden the “worst president in the history of our country,” Trump characterized his opponent as a combination of Jimmy Carter and early Depression-era president Herbert Hoover, and claimed that in just two years the US has lost its greatness.“It is a nation in decline. I hate to say this to you. A nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, and likewise has the highest energy costs in its history,” Trump said. “It’s a nation that is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil…It’s a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before. It’s a nation that no longer has a free press or a fair press. Fake news is all you get, and they are the enemy of the people. It’s a nation where free speech is no longer allowed, where crime is rampant, where the economy is collapsing…And perhaps most importantly a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to around the world. It is a nation that in many ways has become a joke,” he said.Trump went on to complain about the “rigged and stolen” 2020 election, insisting that he ran twice, won twice, and got more votes the second time around than any sitting president ever. “But they say ‘you didn’t quite make it’, guy beat you from the basement, right?”The former president also attacked the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, characterizing its members as a “vile group of unhinged partisans and craven lunatics” “pushing a fake and fabricated narrative, based on doctored video, lies and testimony, that is totally uncontested by cross examination.” Calling the hearings a “disgrace to our country,” Trump slammed the probe’s “RINO” (‘Republicans in name only’) members Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.Trump has endorsed over 200 candidates in the 2022 midterm election cycle, and used the endorsements as an opportunity to advertise his own possible 2024 presidential bid. Last week, Trump told Newsmax that he didn’t know if there was “anything” to keep him from running again, saying the country has “gone to hell” in the two years he’s been out of office. “And we’re in serious danger with what’s going on in Ukraine and with Russia. You could end up with a world war the way they’re handling it. It’s crazy what they’re doing. It’s crazy,” he warned.

