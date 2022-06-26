https://sputniknews.com/20220626/south-african-police-find-17-people-dead-in-local-tavern-reports-say-1096674017.html
South African Police Find 17 People Dead in Local Tavern, Reports Say
"We are waiting for the investigation to continue and that will guide us as to what type of a docket, what crime we will register as the police. We received the calls at about 4 a.m. [02:00 GMT], that is what I was told. What time the incident happened, we do not know. We are still interviewing people on the crime scene to check what time did it happen, what time was the place supposed to close, and all that. We are still processing that," provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene told the SABC broadcaster.Local media report between 17 and 22 people killed, allegedly in a stampede or mass poisoning, and multiple others injured. SABC said the victims were "children."
