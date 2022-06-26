International
Live Video: Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
South African Police Find 17 People Dead in Local Tavern, Reports Say
South African Police Find 17 People Dead in Local Tavern, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 17 people were found dead in a tavern in East London, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, with the cause of death yet...
"We are waiting for the investigation to continue and that will guide us as to what type of a docket, what crime we will register as the police. We received the calls at about 4 a.m. [02:00 GMT], that is what I was told. What time the incident happened, we do not know. We are still interviewing people on the crime scene to check what time did it happen, what time was the place supposed to close, and all that. We are still processing that," provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene told the SABC broadcaster.Local media report between 17 and 22 people killed, allegedly in a stampede or mass poisoning, and multiple others injured. SABC said the victims were "children."
South African Police Find 17 People Dead in Local Tavern, Reports Say

12:41 GMT 26.06.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 17 people were found dead in a tavern in East London, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, with the cause of death yet to be established, local media reported on Sunday, citing the police.
"We are waiting for the investigation to continue and that will guide us as to what type of a docket, what crime we will register as the police. We received the calls at about 4 a.m. [02:00 GMT], that is what I was told. What time the incident happened, we do not know. We are still interviewing people on the crime scene to check what time did it happen, what time was the place supposed to close, and all that. We are still processing that," provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene told the SABC broadcaster.
Local media report between 17 and 22 people killed, allegedly in a stampede or mass poisoning, and multiple others injured. SABC said the victims were "children."
