International
Live Video: Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
https://sputniknews.com/20220626/protestors-gather-at-stop-g7-elmau-rally-in-southern-germany-1096673038.html
Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
The G7 summit will take place from Sunday to Tuesday near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the bottom of the Wetterstein mountain range in the Bavarian... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-26T12:04+0000
2022-06-26T12:13+0000
g7 summit
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1a/1096673351_2:0:1422:799_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5b3f6a8520a862e831a5b992765f52.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Garmisch-Partenkirchen where protesters are gathering for the ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ rally.Earlier, nine people were arrested during a demonstration held on Saturday in the German city of Munich, in the run-up to the G7 summit. The protest was organized by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.The G7 summit is being held in the Bavarian retreat of Schloss Elmau from Sunday until Tuesday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Activists hold ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ rally as world leaders meet for G7 Summit
Activists hold ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ rally as world leaders meet for G7 Summit
2022-06-26T12:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1a/1096673351_179:0:1244:799_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1d44b285f5bcdd76dc57cf9aa499a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7 summit, germany, видео

Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany

12:04 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 26.06.2022)
© SputnikScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The G7 summit will take place from Sunday to Tuesday near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the bottom of the Wetterstein mountain range in the Bavarian retreat Schloss Elmau.
Sputnik comes live from Garmisch-Partenkirchen where protesters are gathering for the ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ rally.
Earlier, nine people were arrested during a demonstration held on Saturday in the German city of Munich, in the run-up to the G7 summit. The protest was organized by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.
The G7 summit is being held in the Bavarian retreat of Schloss Elmau from Sunday until Tuesday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала