Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
The G7 summit will take place from Sunday to Tuesday near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the bottom of the Wetterstein mountain range in the Bavarian... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Garmisch-Partenkirchen where protesters are gathering for the 'Stop G7 Elmau' rally.Earlier, nine people were arrested during a demonstration held on Saturday in the German city of Munich, in the run-up to the G7 summit. The protest was organized by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.The G7 summit is being held in the Bavarian retreat of Schloss Elmau from Sunday until Tuesday.
Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
12:04 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 26.06.2022)
The G7 summit will take place from Sunday to Tuesday near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the bottom of the Wetterstein mountain range in the Bavarian retreat Schloss Elmau.
Sputnik comes live from Garmisch-Partenkirchen where protesters are gathering for the ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ rally.
Earlier, nine people were arrested during a demonstration held on Saturday in the German city of Munich, in the run-up to the G7 summit. The protest was organized by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.
The G7 summit is being held in the Bavarian retreat of Schloss Elmau from Sunday until Tuesday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!