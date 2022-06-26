https://sputniknews.com/20220626/pregnancy-center-in-colorado-vandalized-amid-roe-v-wade-reversal---photo-1096665733.html

Pregnancy Center in Colorado Vandalized Amid Roe v Wade Reversal - Photo

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that protected the constitutional right to an abortion... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday morning, Life Choices pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado was vandalized and set on fire, according to the police.The fire in the center is being treated as arson. According to police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the probe. Officials also said that the building had been festooned with graffiti messages referring to the controversial reversal of the Roe v Wade precedent.Earlier, protesters against the Supreme Court's decision burned an American flag in the center of Washington, DC.The US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 case Roe v Wade, and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion, which set off a wave of fear and outrage throughout the United States. Some US states already have so-called "trigger laws" that would outlaw or restrict the practice of abortion but allow exceptions, such as in cases when the life of the mother is in danger.President Joe Biden said in a press conference that the three justices nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the Trump administration – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were at the heart of the change. He emphasized his own administration’s commitment to protecting abortion rights through access to contraceptives and securing the right of interstate travel to seek abortion.

