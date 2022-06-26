https://sputniknews.com/20220626/north-korea-slams-insolent-behavior-of-united-states-on-korean-war-anniversary-1096682991.html

North Korea Slams 'Insolent Behavior' of United States on Korean War Anniversary

North Korea Slams 'Insolent Behavior' of United States on Korean War Anniversary

As 25 June marked 72nd anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War, the North Korean authorities slammed Western powers in a harsh statement.According to North Korean news agency KCNA, Pyongyang has denounced the United States over “aggression moves” conducted together with South Korea and Japan against North Korea."Such insolent behavior of the U.S. fans the anger and revenge of the Korean people," KCNA said. "The cruelest-ever destruction warfare in the world history of wars, committed by the U.S. imperialists, can never be forgotten no matter how much water flows under the bridge. It is still and further inciting the Korean people's hatred toward the U.S. imperialists."As Fox News points out, this development comes as North Korea had already conducted a number of ballistic missiles tests this year, and as it allegedly prepares for its “seventh-ever” nuclear test.The Korean War broke out between North and South Korea on 25 June 1950, with the fighting ending on 27 July 1953 with the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

