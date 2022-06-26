https://sputniknews.com/20220626/new-photo-of-mars-shows-how-dry-ice--water-sculpt-planets-surface-1096682653.html

Photo of Mars Shows How Dry Ice & Water 'Sculpt' Planet's Surface

The image apparently shows how water ice that is frozen in the Martian soil ends up splitting the ground on the Red Planet “into polygons”. 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

A peculiar development was spotted on the surface of Mars thanks to the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera installed aboard the NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.A photo taken on 30 March this year shows a swathe of Martian soil covered with what looks like white zigzag lines with several bluish splotches between them.Researchers at University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory – research center responsible for building and operating the HiRISE – have explained in a statement that it is water ice frozen in the planet’s soil that “splits the ground into polygons”, as “both water and dry ice have a major role in sculpting Mars’ surface at high latitudes”.The researchers also note that “often the vent closes, then opens again, so we see two or more fans originating from the same spot but oriented in different directions as the wind changes.”

