https://sputniknews.com/20220626/netanyahu-throws-likud-ally-under-the-bus-after-he-proposes-including-arab-party-in-coalition-1096682009.html

Netanyahu Throws Likud Ally Under the Bus After He Proposes Including Arab Party in Coalition

Netanyahu Throws Likud Ally Under the Bus After He Proposes Including Arab Party in Coalition

Israel’s ruling coalition requested fast-tracking a measure to disperse the Knesset on Sunday, with the legislation expected to be voted on on Monday, and... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-26T18:21+0000

2022-06-26T18:21+0000

2022-06-26T18:21+0000

israel

benjamin netanyahu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107391/55/1073915528_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_326dbe4633c751ad0ee9744b934ba734.jpg

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed any scenario under which the moderate Islamist, social conservative United Arab List (UAL) party could be part of a Likud coalition government after a senior ally spitballed the possibility.“Ra’am is an anti-Semitic, anti-Zionist party that supports terrorism and represents the Muslim Brotherhood, which seeks to destroy Israel. The Likud under my leadership has never agreed and will never agree to include Ra’am in any coalition,” Netanyahu said in a statement Sunday, using the Hebrew language acronym for the UAL.Likud echoed the former PM’s comment in its own statement. “The remarks were made contrary to the position of, and are not the opinion of former prime minister Netanyahu. Netanyahu has never agreed and will never agreed to include Ra’am in his coalition,” Likud said.The statements came after David Amsalem, a Netanyahu ally and senior Likud lawmaker, said that the Arab party could be part of a conservative coalition, but only if it couldn’t play the role of kingmaker.After Netanyahu responded, Amsalem accused the former prime minister personally of “trying to hurt” him by publicly rebuking his comments on the Islamist Party’s coalition prospects, and said he was “shocked” when Netanyahu did not call him to discuss the matter. “This is not the first time he has done this,” the lawmaker said.Defense Minister Benny Gantz took to Twitter to defend the UAL for its “important and courageous” work “toward bringing Jewish and Arab citizens of the state of Israel closer together,” and attacked Netanyahu over his claim that the Arab party was “anti-Semitic,” calling the allegation “outrageous.”Holding four seats in the parliament, the UAL is part of the Naftali Bennett government alongside Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Yamina, Labor and others. The party made history last June by joining the Bennett government in exchange for promises of billions of dollars for assistance to improve infrastructure and policing in Arab majority areas, new protections against the demolition of Arab villages, and money to improve job opportunities and healthcare for Israeli Arabs. The minority makes up about 21 percent of Israel’s population, but has a series of deep-seated grievances against the Jewish majority, which mandates Israel’s status as a Jewish state at the constitutional level.Abbas previously revealed that Netanyahu had approached him in 2021 to propose forming a coalition, but that the deal fell through after Netanyahu’s allies to Likud’s right rejected the idea. Earlier this month, the politician said he would be willing to consider joining a coalition with Likud if the current government collapses.Bennett’s shaky coalition edged toward collapse last week after a key lawmaker quit, leaving the government with an untenable minority in the Knesset. Last week also saw an attempt to propose amending Israel’s Basic Laws to prevent politicians like Netanyahu who have been indicted for serious crimes from serving as prime minister. Netanyahu is charged for breach of trust, bribery and fraud charges, and would face up to ten years behind bars if convicted. The 72-year-old has dismissed the charges.After Monday’s expected passing of legislation to confirm its dispersal, elections are expected to take place in late October or early November, with pollsters predicting a political deadlock echoing the crisis of 2019-2021, which saw Israelis go to the polls for three consecutive national elections without Likud or its opponents being able to form a stable coalition government.

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/israels-parliament-passes-bill-to-dissolve-itself-in-preliminary-reading-1096565180.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220623/israeli-elections-will-change-nothing-for-palestinians-as-politicians-all-the-same-says-pundit-1096585746.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

israel, benjamin netanyahu