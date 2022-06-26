https://sputniknews.com/20220626/neither-common-goal-nor-common-enemy-is-arab-nato-really-necessary-in-the-middle-east-1096661718.html

Neither Common Goal, Nor Common Enemy: Is Arab NATO Really Necessary in the Middle East?

"We're not in front of a new idea," says Dr. Hesham Alghannam, Saudi political scientist and a senior research fellow at the Gulf Research Center, Cambridge, commenting on the Jordanian king's "Arab NATO" remarks. "When Trump came to Riyadh in May 2017 for his first foreign visit as the president of the United States, the main thing that we got to remember from the visit was this re-exporting and reproducing the idea of Arab NATO, the Middle East Strategic Alliance."In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump laid out his vision with regard to a new regional security architecture dubbed "Arab NATO." Saudi Arabia would be at the helm, with the aim of pushing back against Iran.The White House wanted to see deeper cooperation between the countries on missile defense, military training, counter-terrorism as well as strengthening regional economic and diplomatic ties, sources told Reuters at that time. Six Gulf states, namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, plus Egypt and Jordan were supposed to make up the so-called Middle East Strategic Alliance, or MESA.Alghannam believes that Riyadh was serious in engaging and also leading such an alliance, especially because the Saudis anticipated Washington's withdrawal from the Middle Eastern region.Obstacles in the Path of Forming MESAThere are still many obstacles in the path of creating an Arab NATO, according to Dr. Birol Baskan, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute.One of them is that there is "no overwhelming Arab military power," which could make the whole responsibility for forming and orchestrating the new alliance difficult, according to him.According to Baskan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have excellent air forces, but their land forces are not that impressive. For its part, Egypt has a formidable land force but it raises questions whether it could lead the bloc. At the same time, he presumes that if such a proposal were put on the table, the two major beneficiaries would be Saudi Arabia and Egypt. "Again, I mean, this is a hypothetical situation where this force is established - it's not going to be established," he adds.The inability of the states and the militaries of the hypothetical Arab NATO "to work together effectively under unified command and control structures" could further hinder the formation of the common military bloc, according to Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University Qatar.Meanwhile, Jordan's willingness to form such an alliance is understandable: "As a small, resource poor country, Jordan would welcome these forms of international alliances that are likely to bring it material, diplomatic, and security benefits it would not otherwise have," Kamrava says.The political scientist notes that Middle Eastern players have already been maintaining a number of regional alliances, including the Arab League, which have joint projects, financial endeavors, planning, etc."But what's missing is the political/security angle, and the focus should be on this if we want to achieve anything," Alghannam underscores.Both observers agree that yet another problem is that there is no major military conflict in the region which could serve as a unifying factor for the nations. While decades ago Arab nations came together to counter Israel, their relations with the Jewish state have undergone a dramatic transformation since then."The primary actors, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt are on good terms with Israel, Jordan included," says Baskan. "Israel, I guess, might even encourage them to come together, might even participate itself.""Again, there is Iran as a threat," the scholar continued. "But is this a good reason to bring all these countries together? I don't think so."While NATO was formed as a bulwark against Communism and the Soviet Union, the aforementioned Arab states "do not have such a common enemy, let's say, or a common target or a common goal," echoes Alghannam.The question then arises whether such a NATO-style alliance is really necessary in the region, according to Baskan.

