https://sputniknews.com/20220626/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-of-lapd-officers-amid-roe-v-wade-protests-1096675192.html

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of LAPD Officers Amid Roe v Wade Protests

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of LAPD Officers Amid Roe v Wade Protests

Mass protests broke out across the US this week after the country's Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision of 1973, ending the universal... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-26T14:51+0000

2022-06-26T14:51+0000

2022-06-26T15:51+0000

us

protest

police

los angeles

abortion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1a/1096675283_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_880489c85cf90e9313445739e67b9c20.jpg

A man was charged with the attempted murder of Los Angeles police officers during a protest against the Roe v Wade decision on Friday night, the New York Post reported, citing police. 30-year-old Michael Ortiz is accused of throwing a makeshift flame thrower at a police officer, who was later treated for burns.A young woman, 23-year-old Juliana Bernado, for her part, is accused of trying to steal an officer's baton.On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision which granted women the right to abortion. Now, abortion rights will be determined by each state individually. This sparked mass protests in different parts of the country, with people expressing their outrage over the court's decision which, according to many - including President Joe Biden - "has moved the nation back 150 years".

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, protest, police, los angeles, abortion