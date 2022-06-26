https://sputniknews.com/20220626/joe-biden-g7-will-ban-gold-imports-from-russia-over-ukraine-op-1096666657.html
Joe Biden: G7 Will Ban Gold Imports From Russia Over Ukraine Op
Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the German-hosted summit of G7 leaders will discuss ways of tightening economic sanctions on Russia while shielding their own economies from the fallout of surging energy prices.
On Saturday, the media reported that US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders would agree to impose a ban on the import of new gold from Russia, UK newspaper Independent reported on Sunday, citing Downing Street.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the upcoming restriction as he arrived at the G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany, the report said.
Sanctions will apply to gold mined after the ban was imposed, and will not affect gold already acquired.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia, including on the supplies of oil to countries in Europe. Russia responded by redirecting energy products' supplies to China and India.
The EU has since imposed six packages of sanctions targeting Russia's banking, finances, and media sectors, government officials and lawmakers, and, partly, oil supplies. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to include a ban on gas in the future seventh package.
Sanctions and supply chain disruptions have caused unprecedented inflation and price hikes in many countries in Europe and globally.