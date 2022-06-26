International
Joe Biden: G7 Will Ban Gold Imports From Russia Over Ukraine Op
Joe Biden: G7 Will Ban Gold Imports From Russia Over Ukraine Op
Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the German-hosted summit of G7 leaders will discuss ways of... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
07:49 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 26.06.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
