Ivanka Trump Reminded of Alleged High School Abortion, Chided For 'Silence' on Roe v. Wade Overturn

Ivanka Trump Reminded of Alleged High School Abortion, Chided For 'Silence' on Roe v. Wade Overturn

Ivanka Trump once vehemently declared her stance on abortion rights, saying that while she respected “all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,”... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

A businesswoman and socialite by the name of Lauren Santo Domingo has reminded the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, of an abortion she allegedly had in High School.Going on Twitter, the co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi, a former friend of Ivanka’s, also called out the former adviser to the 46th POTUS over her stand on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The landmark ruling had granted federal protections to woman’s right to pursue an abortion since 1973. Abortion rights will now be determined by individual states.“Ivanka Trump, you are noticeably quiet today. The high school friends who took you to get an abortion are not,” the since deleted tweet ostensibly posted on 25 June stated. Even though the post was removed, it has gone viral, with people having taken screenshots of the tweet.Bess Kalb, an American Emmy Award-nominated writer and journalist, wrote on Twitter that if Ivanka Trump had every written to say she was “grateful for my abortion and the life it gave me,” it might have been a game changer.Others went on Twitter to urge that people stop using the Roe decision to “abortion shame.”The deleted tweet was also reposted on Instagram*, with many people fuming that the post was not appropriate.“This is where I draw my line. Yeah it’s sh**ty she’s being quiet and she is ’unequivocally pro life now,” one user going under the name of Becky wrote.Others also slammed the “pretty disgusting post.”Ivanka Trump has previously declared that she is “pro-life.”Back in October 2020, Ivanka Trump had stated:In a historic decision, the US Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.Writing for the court majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling "must be overruled" as "egregiously wrong," with arguments "exceptionally weak" and so "damaging" that they amounted to "an abuse of judicial authority."Former President Donald Trump has since taken credit for the Supreme Court's decision, as he nominated three of the five Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, joining Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, John Roberts and Elena Kagan had dissented.The decision prompted a number of states with so-called "trigger laws" to automatically enact abortion bans, while protests broke out in major US cities since Friday.US President Joe Biden claimed that the decision removed "a constitutional right" from the American people and moved the nation back 150 years. He also urged Congress to take action to codify protections for abortions into federal law.

