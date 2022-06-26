https://sputniknews.com/20220626/ivanka-2028-the-simpsons-prediction-about-trumps-daughter-becoming-us-president-goes-viral-1096673570.html

Ivanka 2028: The Simpsons' 'Prediction' About Trump's Daughter Becoming US President Goes Viral

Ivanka 2028: The Simpsons' 'Prediction' About Trump's Daughter Becoming US President Goes Viral

Though some social media users who commented on the video in question declared that they would vote for "anyone Trump", there were also those who suggested...

The popular American animated sitcom The Simpsons has long enjoyed something of a reputation among its fans for its apparently accurate forecasts of actual events, such as, for example, the presidency of Donald Trump.Now, a social media user has unearthed what might become yet another such prediction which again is related to a presidential election in the United States that is still years away.A short clip shared on TikTok by user “drippin.ranch” features what seems to be a fragment of The Simpsons’ episode 'Treehouse of Horror XXVII', which aired in October 2016.As one of the show’s main characters Homer Simpson takes his family shopping for a Christmas tree on Halloween, his son Bart asks him why they are doing it so early.Having attracted more than 167,000 “likes”, the video elicited a rather animated reaction from viewers, with some of them joking that they will “vote anyone Trump”.“We won’t even make it to 28 at this rate,” one netizen remarked.“I’d vote for Paris Hilton first,” quipped another.This isn’t the first time that a fragment from The Simpsons has caught the attention of the social media crowd. For example, a YouTube video titled “Did The Simpsons Predict Trump 2028!?” appeared back in 2020.

