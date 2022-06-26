https://sputniknews.com/20220626/iran-carries-out-2nd-successful-test-launch-of-homegrown-carrier-rocket---video-1096680592.html

The IRNA news agency said, citing department spokesman Ahmad Hosseini, that the second launch, like the first, was for science purposes.The launch vehicle has three stages, two of which are powered by solid fuel and one by liquid. Designed to launch satellites into orbit, it was first tested in February 2021.Iran started its space program in the early 2000s, using the Shahab-4 surface-to-air missile as a base for creating its own satellite launcher. In 2009, the Semnan launch pad was built in the country's north.Iran had its space program suspended between 2015 and 2017 due to high costs. Two civilian test-launches in 2019 were unsuccessful, but the Iranian military succeeded in launching two satellites into orbit in 2020 and March 2022.Iran's space program has been a source of concern for the United States and its allies for several years. The US, Germany and France have repeatedly condemned Iran for military buildup and undermining the foundations of the 2015 nuclear deal.

