'Game, Sex & Match': Locals Warn Against 'Drugs, Booze & Sex Parties' at Wimbledon Woodland
15:20 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 26.06.2022)
One local resident reportedly expressed the hope that police will step up their patrols in the Wimbledon area and “kick out anyone they catch wanting a love match”.
As Londoners and the world gear up for the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Monday, 27 June, people living near the venue where the event will be held have issued a warning to “randy”, tennis fans who flock to south London, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, local residents are “sick of stumbling across sex and drugs parties” that occur during the event, not to mention the sizeable woodland being used as a “regular haunt for swingers and doggers”.
“Game Sex and Match NO THANKS,” says a warning note pinned to a tree at an entrance to a car park in the area.
“Visiting tennis fans please respect our park and woodland. Anti-social behaviour such as drugs, booze and sex parties will not be tolerated,” the note reads. “Police patrol this area regularly and you have been warned. Thanks for your consideration. Enjoy the tennis!”
One local resident also told the newspaper that, although “all sorts goes on in the woods” in summer, “during Wimbledon fortnight, especially if the weather gets hot, people get carried away and pop into the woods.”
“I’ve seen couples having sex, drugs parties, everything really,” they elaborated. “With so many fans camping in the park it turns into a big party after dark and people just get carried away especially if they’ve been knocking back the Pimm's all day. We’ve put notices up in the past, but they just get ripped down. Hopefully the police will step up their patrols this year and kick out anyone they catch wanting a love match.”