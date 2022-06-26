https://sputniknews.com/20220626/game-sex--match-locals-warn-against-drugs-booze--sex-parties-at-wimbledon-woodland-1096678733.html

'Game, Sex & Match': Locals Warn Against 'Drugs, Booze & Sex Parties' at Wimbledon Woodland

One local resident reportedly expressed the hope that police will step up their patrols in the Wimbledon area and “kick out anyone they catch wanting a love... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

As Londoners and the world gear up for the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Monday, 27 June, people living near the venue where the event will be held have issued a warning to “randy”, tennis fans who flock to south London, the Daily Star reports.According to the newspaper, local residents are “sick of stumbling across sex and drugs parties” that occur during the event, not to mention the sizeable woodland being used as a “regular haunt for swingers and doggers”.“Game Sex and Match NO THANKS,” says a warning note pinned to a tree at an entrance to a car park in the area.One local resident also told the newspaper that, although “all sorts goes on in the woods” in summer, “during Wimbledon fortnight, especially if the weather gets hot, people get carried away and pop into the woods.”

