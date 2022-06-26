https://sputniknews.com/20220626/g7-launching-global-infrastructure-and-investment-partnership-to-boost-global-economy-supply-chains-1096678342.html

G7 Launching Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership to Boost World Economy, Supply Chains

G7 leaders are holding a summit in Germany's Bavaria on June 26-28, where they are expected to announce a new round of sanctions against Russia in connection... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International

The G7 nations are launching a new global infrastructure and investment partnership in order to strengthen world economy and supply chains, the White House announced on Sunday. The White House emphasized that Biden would announce that the United States aims to mobilize $200 billion for the infrastructure project over the next 5 years through grants, Federal financing, and leveraging private sector investments."Together with G7 partners, we aim to mobilize $600 billion by 2027 in global infrastructure investments. And this will only be the beginning. The United States and its G7 partners will seek to mobilize additional capital from other like-minded partners, multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and more," the White House said shortly ahead of an official announcement by US President Joe Biden.According to the White House, Biden will make public a presidential memorandum to implement the Partnership for Global Infrastructure across "four priority pillars that will define the second half of the 21st century," namely:The project will be launched to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. According to John Kirby, a spokesman for Biden's National Security Council, other leaders are expected to announce the first projects that will benefit from what Washington views as an "alternative to infrastructure models that sell debt traps to low- and middle-income partner countries." G7 leaders first floated plans for the project during last year's summit, but they have apparently decided to drop the name "Build Back Better World" coined by Biden during his presidential campaign, opting for "Partnership for Global Infrastructure."POTUS and his G7 counterparts are using the June 26-28 gathering to discuss how to secure energy supplies and tackle skyrocketing inflation in their respective countries that was triggered by the fallout from their own sanctions on Russia.

